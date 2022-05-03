Frandsen Bank & Trust Forest Lake market president Darrin Davis announced that Eric Cook has joined the bank’s commercial banking team as vice president/business banker and Sarah Lindquist has been hired as a mortgage banker.
Davis states, “We are excited to have Eric and Sarah on the Frandsen Bank team in the Forest Lake. Eric brings nearly 30 years of commercial banking experience to Frandsen, while Sarah has held a variety of lending and management roles in her 25 year banking career.”
In his new role Cook will focus on developing new business banking relationships.
“I am excited to be a part of Frandsen Bank. I look forward to helping area businesses succeed by being a resource for finances and whatever else I can help with. When local businesses thrive, the entire community benefits, and being a part of that is satisfying” he said.
Lindquist’s efforts will be focused on serving the mortgage needs of homebuyers in and around Forest Lake.
Sarah states, “Whether they are purchasing their first home, their dream home, or a lake cabin, I really enjoy helping my customers in their homebuying journey.”
Davis continues, “Sarah and Eric both have a real knack for developing relationships with their customers, and that fits in perfectly with how we do business at Frandsen Bank & Trust.”
Frandsen Bank & Trust has assets in excess of $2.7 billion and offers a complete array of business, agricultural, real estate and consumer loans, savings, and financial services, serving communities in Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and western Wisconsin.
