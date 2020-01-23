We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The Rush City Lions Club and Rush City Fire Department is excited for the community to participate in the fourth annual Fire and Ice Lions Lunge to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Flickabirds Resort on East Rush Lake.
“We typically have anywhere from 25 to 30 plungers,” Rush City Lions member Deb Dahlberg said. “What we’re doing this year to try and enhance this event is that we’ve created a webpage and an email address where people can go and donate through PayPal.”
The polar lunge is presented by the Rush City Lions and the Rush City Fire Department. Flickabirds Resort and Unity Bank are the main sponsors for the event.
“They are the ones who really put the money forth to make it all happen,” Dahlberg said.
It costs $75 to register to plunge, but people can get anyone to sponsor them and with an online sponsorship, people can sponsor family members or friends who live in other states.
“We are encouraging people to come with much more. Go out there and get people to sponsor you. If young kids want to participate, we will allow them to jump with
parent permission,” Dahlberg said. “We really want people to have fun with this and try and get those donations. Also, jumpers can wear a costume and it gets people really excited.”
Dahlberg said former Rush City Schools Superintendent and Lion Vern Koepp seems to get $1,000
every year and brings a lot of money to the table.
The Rush City Lions and Fire Department split the proceeds 50/50 from the event. Dahlberg said it allows the Lions Club to continue supporting and expanding its community outreach and supporting families in need, purchase new equipment and gear for training programs for firefighters, provide scholarships, bring special events to senior citizens including a food drive, meal programs at the high school, and some of the money goes to improve the community parks.
“The Rush City Fire Department, without their support, the Lions could never do it themselves. It takes quite a team to cut the hole in the ice. They are all working together and making it safe for the jumpers,” Dahlberg said. “This year, Dan (Deb’s husband and mayor of Rush City) has saved an old concrete step from a trailer ramp that we can use for the jumpers; so it will be much easier to get out of the water quickly.”
Local people donate fish houses to help the jumpers warm up.
“We have some nice ice castles and warm fish houses so people can change immediately after getting out of the water,” Dahlberg said. “We have one for women and one for men.”
One year they convinced Rush City Fire Chief Bob Carlson to jump and within 30 seconds, he raised $600. The Fire and Ice Lunge has brought in approximately $5,000 to $6,000 each year, mainly due to the sponsors, according to Dahlberg.
“It would be great if city business employees could get the owners of their companies to take the plunge,” Dahlberg said.
This year’s polar lunge will have a food truck on the lake (weather permitting) offering beverages, beer and food. Musical entertainment will be provided by Relax with Matt—Matt Hageman, who will also provide the sound system for the event.
Flickabirds Resort provides a large tent with heaters inside for people to get out of the cold and warm up.
A lot of volunteer work goes into planning this event. Without the volunteers, sponsors and community support, it wouldn’t be possible, Dahlberg said.
To register as a jumper, click here. To sponsor or donate for The Fire and Ice Lunge through PayPal or email, go to fireandicelunge@gmail.com or paypal.me/fireandicelunge.
