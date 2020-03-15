We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The community is invited to a hot bowl of soup and an opportunity to support those in need through the Empty Bowls Fundraiser, benefiting the Braham Food Shelf.
The event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 19 at the Braham Event Center Banquet Hall. Donations will be collected.
It was almost 20 years ago that Braham resident Dixie Randall attended her first Empty Bowls fundraiser in Hopkins. That experience remained on her mind over the years and has since become Randall’s passion.
“I went to an Empty Bowls event when my son was in second grade in Hopkins,” Randall said. “I thought, what a great event; they were raising so much money and everyone was having so much fun.”
Many years later, Randall presented the idea to some of her friends and was tasked with the duty of bringing the event to the city of Braham, but she wasn’t alone in the effort.
“When you present an idea you know what’s going to happen; you get to take the lead,” Randall said. “But, this isn’t something only one person can do; it takes a team of people.”
Randall, who partnered with a task force of 10, as well as the Braham Area High School, have raised over $10,000 since the fundraiser began, and they’re hoping this year to be as successful as years past.
“I would say the community couldn’t do it without the school in this project, and the school couldn’t do without the community. This is an absolute collaboration between the two,” Randall added.
The fundraiser, which requires student dedication, community, business and organization support, and of course bowls, is one that really brings a diverse group of people together for one goal: feeding the hungry.
“Obviously to make the event work we need the bowls, and as a school we are always looking for purposeful work, and that’s exactly what this is. This is such a natural tie in for our art program,” said Braham Area Schools Superintendent Ken Gagner. “There are families that need the service of the food shelf, and the basic need that we all have, they need help getting, so that’s what this fundraiser goes to assist.”
Gagner explained the fundraiser has dual purposes: fundraising for the food shelf to support the community and creating awareness for students that there is such a need within their own community.
“Some of our students are probably well aware of the food shelf, because they are using it, but for some this is their first exposure to it,” Gagner said.
For the students, being able to contribute to the community is important.
“The bowls are a fun activity for us to do, and the fact that it helps somebody makes us feel special that we can help,” said 10th grader Viktoria Robinson.
“Being able to help people makes me feel like I am able to give back to the community, and that makes me feel great,” said student Molly Gries.
Not only are students supporting the community by creating the bowls used for the fundraiser, but they are also the ones providing entertainment for the event.
“We have elementary and high school students at the event to perform; the jazz band, choir, echelon, and the elementary school second graders will also sing,” Gagner said.
Each year around 100 people have attended the event, according to Randall; the students create 125 bowls, and all funds received at the event are profit because of community generosity.
“The Grandy Lions pay for all of our expenses so that 100% of the money coming in from donors goes to the food shelf,” Randall said.
“The Grandy Lions have just been tremendous supporters of this project, which allows us to raise that $10,000 so far for this important cause,” Gagner added.
In addition to the support of the Lions, other local organizations, businesses and churches, as well as individuals all contribute to the fundraising efforts.
Upon entry to the fundraiser, guests choose a bowl, make a donation and are provided with the choice of three different soups.
“We have soup for vegetarian and gluten-free people too,” Randall said. “This year will be tomato basil, chicken wild rice and taco bean chili; the meal is only soup and bread, so it’s a sparse meal, just like those struggling with hunger would have.”
“This event is just one of the many efforts that support our food shelf all year round. There are people that shop there every week that need our support,” Randall said. “There are churches that donate every month, there’s a lot of support throughout the community. What this event does is bring everyone together for an opportunity to continue that support.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.