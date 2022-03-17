No injuries were reported in a house fire on Sunday in Stanchfield township.
According to a press release from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, on March 13 at approximately 5 p.m., Isanti County sheriff’s deputies, an officer from the Braham Police Department, along with the Braham Fire Department, responded to a report of a house fire on the 38000 Block of Nyman Drive Northeast in Stanchfield Township.
Information from the original 911 caller is that there was a fire inside the residence and the house was fully engulfed in flames. Additional information was reported that the house was completely evacuated.
“The Braham Fire Department arrived on scene to a fully involved residential fire. We asked for services from Cambridge, Dalbo, and Rush City Fire Departments due to the extent of the fire, along with Allina EMS for the standby. Fires like this are tragic,” said Ross Benzen, Braham Fire Department assistant fire chief.
It took the entire evening to put out the fire with all the resources the department had.
“We were on scene for approximately five hours,” Braham Fire Chief Jeff Jones said. “It was probably close to 50 members total between the four departments.”
Jones thanked the surrounding fire departments for their support.
“The Braham Fire Department would like to thank all of our surrounding departments, mutual aid departments. Along with Allina Ambulance, which was there as well, in case any of our people were to get hurt and to check out the family members,” Jones said.
The fire was extinguished but the main residence appears to be a total loss. Investigators from the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office are involved in the investigation as to the origin of the fire.
