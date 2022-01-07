Happy 2022! With the start of a new year, I always seem to get excited for new habits I plan to put in place. I enjoy the positive energy from others as they hop on the new year’s resolution bandwagon, with plans to exercise more, eat healthier, be more organized, pick up a new skill or hobby, or increase quality family time. I can relate to having each of these new year’s resolutions at some point throughout the years!
Once again, I am excited to put new habits in place and I am proud to say that North Branch Area Community Education (NBACE) may have the support you are looking for to better your chances of keeping your resolutions! The NBACE winter brochure is being mailed to all households this month and can be viewed immediately at the North Branch Area Community Education website (www.isd138.org/Domain/12).
For adults, we are offering classes in creative arts, adult enrichment, CPR/first aid, fitness and recreation, dance, with options for senior citizens as well. If you are ready to jump into the Pickleball craze, the high school North gym is open on Mondays and Wednesdays for Pickleball from 7-9 p.m. One exciting addition is the opening of the high school fitness center to the public! Hours will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with very affordable registration fees.
For children, we have options for youth enrichment, athletics, recreation, and much more; too many to list here!
If you resolved to spend more time with family this year, check out our family puzzle contest coming at the end of February. It is a great time for all!
Regardless of your resolutions for this year, there is a good chance we can help you turn them into a reality. Contact NBACE at 651-674-1025 if you have questions or would like more information about any of the options listed above.
Let’s welcome 2022 by sharing our resolutions and working together to make them happen. Skol!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.