The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recently announced Carla Vita as the director of its new Energy Transition Office.
Vita’s leadership includes a variety of government positions at the local, regional and state levels, as well as extensive project management experience. She began her tenure on March 16.
The Energy Transition Office was established by the 2021 legislature to advise Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan, DEED’s Commissioner, and the legislature on energy transition issues and to establish transition programs, economic initiatives, and transition policy. For communities and workers impacted by fossil fuel-based power plant closures in Minnesota, the office aims to help them successfully transition into alternatives that minimize the negative consequences from closures and maximize opportunities for future economic growth and community wellbeing.
“The work of the Energy Transition Office will be critical in supporting communities facing power plant closures,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “I’m thrilled to have Carla bring her expertise to DEED as this team will lead efforts to address economic dislocations experienced by impacted communities and workers.”
Vita previously worked for the city of North Branch as their Community Development Director where she managed data and policies for various projects and programs. Prior to that, she devised creative solutions for businesses and their hiring needs as a Business Services Specialist at DEED.
“I’m excited to get started on this important work to help pivot the state’s economy by supporting communities as they transition from power plant closures to alternative growth options,” Vita said. “We will do everything we can to minimize the impact on job and revenue losses and help each community achieve long-term vitality,” said Vita.
Vita earned a Master of Arts in Public Administration, Urban and Regional Studies from the Minnesota State University - Mankato. She also completed a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at the University of North Dakota. Vita sits on the East Central Regional Arts Board, and is a member of the city of Princeton’s Park Board, where she assists in the improvement and long-term planning for the city park system.
DEED is the state’s principal economic development agency, promoting business recruitment, expansion and retention, workforce development, international trade and community development. For more details about the agency and its services, visit the DEED website, the JoinUsMn.com website, or follow them on Twitter.
