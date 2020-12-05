Kathryn Sanoden Pearson’s debut novel “Trailer Baby” shines a light on two families who couldn’t be more different from each other and how they cope when their teenage children form a relationship and the daughter becomes pregnant.
Pearson lived in Isanti County with her family from 1989-2013 while she worked as a licensed psychologist. Her husband, Bill Pearson, served as pastor at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo from 1992-2013.
“Although teen pregnancy in the U.S. has declined during the last decade, socio-economic differences still play a large role in their resolution,” Pearson said. “I wanted to explore this in my book while also drawing upon my years of experience as an outpatient therapist.”
About the novel
Psychologist Cary Taylor’s life just isn’t what it used to be. She dreads her job and no longer finds it exciting. Her family barely spends more than a few minutes together in the same room. She and her husband are drifting apart, their 15-year-old daughter has developed an attitude, and Cary finds she’s drinking too much wine these days. When she discovers her daughter is pregnant by a boy from the wrong side of the tracks— and he is the son of one of her clients—her already out-of-control life suddenly gets more complicated.
Told from the perspectives of both mothers and the young couple, “Trailer Baby” gives us a refreshingly honest, yet uplifting story of hope and healing, and how the heart can open up to love and will appeal to fans of Jodi Picoult and Elizabeth Berg.
Praise
“An excellent book on family dynamics and how they constantly change, influencing the decisions we make and ignoring the consequences as we cope.” Denice Langley, Librarian & NetGalley Reviewer
“I absolutely fell in love with this book! I felt like I immediately knew and connected with the characters in a way I had never connected before.”
Ashley’s Bookish Blog
“Trailer Baby” is published by BHC Press and is available in hardcover, trade softcover and ebook at all major retailers and booksellers, including Bookshop.org.
Booksellers, retailers and librarians may order direct from Ingram, Baker & Taylor, Gardners, Overdrive, Perma-Bound and the publisher’s website.
About the author
Raised in Japan by culturally sensitive missionary parents, Kathryn Sanoden Pearson learned to speak Japanese the same time she learned to speak English. After high school she moved to the United States for college, got married, and became a licensed psychologist. Together she and her husband raised three sons who are all married, and now finds great joy in their eight grandchildren. She loves sushi, ramen, chocolate and a great cup of coffee. She and her husband live in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.
