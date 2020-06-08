North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.