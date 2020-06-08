Press release provided by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office
Update: The victim in this drowning was pronounced deceased at Hennepin County Medical Center. He has been identified as Richard Arent, 21 years old from Foreston.
On Monday June 8, at 1:24 p.m., Isanti County Emergency Communications received a report of a possible drowning on Lory Lake in Maple Ridge Township. The caller advised a 21-year-old male had gone out onto the lake on a tube and now they see the tube and a body floating in the lake. Prior to arrival, bystanders were able to get the body to shore and started CPR.
Deputies arrived and continued CPR as well as removing him from the shore and over to the boat landing where medical personnel were waiting. The male was transported via Life Link to Hennepin County Medical Center. His current condition is unknown.
Assisting Isanti County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Dalbo Fire Department, Allina Health EMS and Life Link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.