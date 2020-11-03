Dear Editor:

I would like to thank Cub Foods in Cambridge and everybody who showed up to donate to our Drive Through For Food Drive held Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 in the parking lot of Cub Foods.

Over 500 pounds of food was collected that will be donated to the First Baptist Church in Cambridge to help with their food pantry. We also had hundreds of dollars given in financial donations that will be given to the local unit of the Salvation Army.

Thank you as well to all the volunteers who helped with the event and again, a special thank you to everyone who donated food or gave a financial donation. If you still would like to donate, consider making a financial donation to our local Salvation Army.

We are hoping to bring back our annual Hayride 4 Food Drive next year, to be held again at the Barb and Bruce Bloomgren farm.

Danny Schnabel

Cambridge

Load comments