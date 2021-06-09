The Cambridge American Legion and the Isanti VFW will be hosting a Flag Retirement Ceremony and luncheon at 11 a.m. on June 14 at the Cambridge American Legion, 220 Main St. S., Cambridge.
When the United States Flag becomes worn, tattered, faded, or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag. The old flag should be retired with all the respect befitting a symbol of our nation.
Join to honor our military and educate your family about the respectful retirement of our American Flag. If you have a flag that needs to be retired, bring it so that may participate in the ceremony.
The ceremony will include the respectful burning (retirement) of the flags in need of retirement. If you have questions call the American Legion at 763-645-1155.
