1. How old are the two school buildings used to provide student services?
• 1966, 1973, and 1994 are the three ‘birth’ years of the two buildings Braham Area School students, staff, and community utilize for education. Doing some quick math means the structures, and much of what lies within, are somewhere between 27 and 55 years old (the MDE average building age - used for funding purposes - is 41).
2. What is done on an annual basis to maintain the structures?
• All districts receive funds from the state of Minnesota under the title of Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTFM). The district uses these funds for repair and upkeep of the buildings, however, over a considerable amount of years it has become difficult to adequately keep up.
3. What are some examples of potential areas which are falling behind in maintenance?
• Roofs and parking lots.
• Flooring needs such as cracked tiles, worn carpet, etc.
• 50-plus year old water pipes and many outdated bathroom and locker room fixtures.
• Heating and ventilation systems, while last updated 11 years ago, are showing their age.
• Cabinets and wall coverings in both buildings are 27-plus years old.
• The exterior of the buildings (including the windows and doors) are showing age/failures.
• Water entering the buildings (roofs & foundation) needs to be addressed.
4. What steps is the district taking to address these concerns?
• Each year employees of the district, along with a school board subcommittee, study the issues facing our district and make recommendations to stay ahead of the game. In addition, the district has decided to look at our long term sustainability which is why we are undertaking an extensive study of our buildings and grounds with our partners at SiteLogIQ (NO cost to the district).
5. Where can I learn more or may I visit the facilities myself?
• Attend a special board meeting on Monday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. Engineers at SiteLogIQ will be presenting their general findings on conditions of our buildings. The findings will be prioritized shortly thereafter by the board and a team of employees. At that point a prioritized list, with costs, will be brought to the board’s attention at the Sept. 20 board meeting.
• Check out a more detailed version of this article on our website: http://www.braham.k12.mn.us.
•Along with Director of Building and Grounds Jim Sward, I am happy to answer your questions or provide tours. I have also listed contact information for our seven elected school board members:
Superintendent Ken Gagner
320-396-5199 (office)
320-288-6634 (cell)
School Board Members
• Steve Eklund - steveneklund@braham.k12.mn.us
• Mike Thompson - mthompson@braham.k12.mn.us
• Darrin Davis - darrindavis@braham.k12.mn.us
• Allison Londgren - allisonlondgren@braham.k12.mn.us
• David Shockman - davidshockman@braham.k12.mn.us
• Kayla Hagfors - khagfors@braham.k12.mn.us
• Katie Kunshier - ckunshier@braham.k12.mn.us
Keep in mind Braham is big enough to offer opportunity, and small enough to stand out! Contact me at 320-396-5199, 320-288-6634, or kgagner@braham.k12.mn.us should you have questions. Follow the district on our website, Facebook, or Twitter at: @Braham_Schools or my own feed @Supt_Gagner.
