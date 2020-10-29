Press release provided by the United States Attorney’s Office
United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced a federal indictment charging Miguel Eduardo Del Real, 25; Gerald Allen Jensen, 57; Ivan Lopez, 25; Juan Jose Paniagua Jr., 24; and Aaron Michael Stenquist, 49; with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. The defendants will be arraigned in U.S. District Court before a Magistrate Judge at a later date.
According to the allegations in the indictment and documents filed with the court, between June 2020 and September 2020, members of the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force received information that Jensen was regularly selling pound-level amounts of methamphetamine. On Sept.16, 2020, task force agents executed a search warrant at Jensen’s residence and recovered $11,800.00 in U.S. currency and more than seven pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside PVC pipes. On Sept.18, 2020, task force agents arrested Paniagua and Lopez, and recovered approximately 15.4 pounds of methamphetamine in vacuum sealed bags from within the trunk of Lopez’s vehicle. Del Real ran from the scene before he could be apprehended. The continued investigation revealed Del Real, Paniagua, Lopez, and Stenquist’s were a part of the conspiracy with Jensen.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted jointly by the DEA and the East Central Drug and Violent Offenders Task Force. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Allen A. Slaughter Jr.
The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Defendant information:
• Miguel Eduardo Del Real, city of residence unknown.
Charges: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count. Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count.
• Gerald Allen Jensen, Brook Park.
Charges: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count.
• Ivan Lopez, St. Paul.
Charges: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count. Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count
• Juan Jose Paniagua Jr., city of residence unknown.
Charges: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count. Possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count
• Aaron Michael Stenquist, Isanti.
Charges: Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 1 count.
