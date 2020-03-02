As we enter the season of Lent, the Renewal Team at Fish Lake Lutheran Church (FLLC) will be hosting various local leaders to present unique perspectives on the community, offer insights into the issues they encounter, and opportunities for faith communities to expand local ministry programs.
FLLC will offer their traditional Wednesday evening soup supper at 5:30 p.m. followed by a short prayer service. The scheduled presentation will begin at 7 p.m. with audience questions and discussion as time allows. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about these topics from the presenters.
March 4: Resources for the Aging: Taking Control.
March 11: Sex Trafficking Hits Close to Home.
March 18: Recess or Study Hall: the Pressures of Modern Childhood.
March 25: Eavesdropping on Our Neighbors: What’s Up with Our Local Congregations.
April 1: Heroes Among Us: First Responders on the Scene.
In 2018, FLLC signed a Covenant of Renewal with the Saint Paul Area Synod. Renewal is first and foremost a spiritual process; it is re-rooting in the good news of Christ and getting God’s dream for this ministry in focus. It is not a one-person project. It is God’s project among us. It is not just about this congregation, rather, it is about changing the world.
Consider joining them to learn more about the wonderful community around us as FLLC seeks opportunities to expand their local ministries through new program and partnership possibilities. FLLC is located at 43353 Cedarcrest Trail, Harris, and can be reached at 651-674-4252.
