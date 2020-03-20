Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has confirmed the first COVID-19 case in Chisago County. An individual in their late 30’s had symptoms in February and did not see a physician for testing until after their symptoms were gone. There are no known contacts at this time and they have since recovered.
Chisago County Public Health is actively working in partnership with MDH to manage identified COVID-19 cases in the county. Generally, most people who contract Coronavirus will experience mild symptoms. The high risk population includes: Older adults, and people who have underlying medical conditions such as; heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes.
Please consider taking these steps;
- Covering your cough and sneezes with a tissue and then throwing the tissue in the trash.
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home if you have cold or flu-like symptoms for at least 7 days, and for 3 days with no fever, so you may be home for longer than 7 days.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Follow social distancing instructions of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.
- Follow community mitigation instructions per MDH.
These measures are taken during a disease outbreak to slow the speed at which the disease spreads and reduces the overall number of those who become sick. This slows the progression, and reduces the risk of the healthcare system becoming overwhelmed and depleting our resources.
MDH has set up a public hotline that is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday. The hotline number is (651) 201-3920.
