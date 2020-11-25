Nearly 100 cars drove up to the Cambridge First Baptist Church’s event on Nov. 21 dubbed “Mercy and Hope Drive-In” to receive gifts and prayers during the uncertain times of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic hardship many are facing.
Before the pandemic, every fall, the First Baptist Church hosts what’s called “Because” where 300 or more people gather from the community for a meal in the church’s multipurpose area.
“The meaning of ‘Because’ alludes to, ‘Because sometimes life is just hard; because sometimes you need a little help; because sometimes things are not going your way,’” said Jared Gustafson, First Baptist’s lead pastor. “Whatever the challenges that you’re facing, we want to bless you and encourage you and serve you in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.”
However, due to the pandemic, the church decided for the first time to do a drive-in giveaway that included church volunteers, pastors and others who wore masks in the church parking lot Saturday morning.
“We decided to … invite a lot of those same people who normally come to ‘Because’ to come on out, they can stay in their car, will do the social distancing thing, we have masks on,” Gustafson said. “And provide an opportunity for them to still receive some resources, to receive an opportunity to have us pray for them, to encourage them in any way that we can.”
The giveaway bags included a community resource guide, an LED light, a $40 Aldi gift card, a Rubik’s Cube, in addition to candy and other activities for kids.
The resource guide is an opportunity for people to be connected to resources in the area for assistance, Gustafson said.
“The basic idea is just heading into Thanksgiving week, blessing families with a gift card that will help provide for their Thanksgiving meal,” he said. “And meet some of the other needs that they have through those resources.”
