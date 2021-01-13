First Bank & Trust strives to thank its communities each day by giving back.
This giving is done through the First Bank & Trust Community Fund. Created a decade ago this January, the FBT Community Fund is a concentrated effort toward formalizing the giving.
Typically, the FBT Community Fund receives and reviews submissions throughout the year, granting funds to those that fit the fund’s objectives. Thanks to the communities it serves, the fund had additional resources to distribute at the end of 2020.
First Bank & Trust chose to give a portion of those funds, a $2,000 unsolicited donation, to Family Pathways Food Shelf.
“I drove past the food shelf one night and my heart dropped. The line of cars was staggering. I knew the year has hit hard for so many, but it’s another thing when you see that line and see that vast need for food for families in our communities,” said Eric Wiltrout, Community Bank President in Cambridge. “First Bank & Trust deeply cares about the communities we serve, and we are always looking for opportunities to give back. The Community Fund gift is just a small way we can hope to help in this season.”
Family Pathways’ mission to provide access to healthy food for families and individuals in crisis is directly aligned with the FBT Community Fund mission of responding to needs in the community, making the donation an especially meaningful one for First Bank & Trust.
Nonprofits are encouraged to submit applications for funding throughout the year to the FBT Community Fund. More information about the fund can be found at www.bankeasy.com/community.
