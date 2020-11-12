Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 11, the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a fire at CJ’s Bar and Grill located in Palmdale (just east of Almelund on Highway 95). The caller reported visible flames coming from the building.
Chisago County deputies responded along with dire departments from Almelund, Shafer, Taylors Falls, Center City, North Branch and St. Croix Fall- Wisconsin. It look several hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.
At this time the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, Almelund Fire Department and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
“There are no words other than complete devastation. I think it’s safe to say we’re closed. Thanks for the many years of wonderful memories,” was posted on CJ’s Bar & Grill Facebook page yesterday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.