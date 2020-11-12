CJ's Bar and Grill

A fire destroyed CJ’s Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of Nov. 11. Photo provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday Nov. 11, the Chisago County Emergency Communications Center received a call reporting a fire at CJ’s Bar and Grill located in Palmdale (just east of Almelund on Highway 95). The caller reported visible flames coming from the building.

Chisago County deputies responded along with dire departments from Almelund, Shafer, Taylors Falls, Center City, North Branch and St. Croix Fall- Wisconsin. It look several hours for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

At this time the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office, Almelund Fire Department and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

“There are no words other than complete devastation. I think it’s safe to say we’re closed. Thanks for the many years of wonderful memories,” was posted on CJ’s Bar & Grill Facebook page yesterday morning.

