Whether it’s helping someone prepare for a job interview, providing a family with a car, getting a child with special needs connected to area resources, or finding a homeless family permanent housing, New Pathways is here to help.
For over 20 years, New Pathways has provided area homeless families with children safe housing and the tools needed to rebuild their lives.
New Pathways, based in Cambridge, serves the counties of Isanti, Chisago, Mille Laces, Kanabec and Pine, and celebrated 20 years of operation in September. Its mission is to build a stronger community by providing shelter and support services to families with children experiencing homelessness. Since opening in 2000, its programs have served 1,027 families, including 1,981 children.
“Those experiencing homelessness can have the same problems we all have, but they are magnified by their living situation. They get sick, they are distance learning, they are having money issues, and relationship problems too. They are scared of this pandemic and don’t have a safe place to protect their children from it,” New Pathways Executive Director Mary Westlund said. “Join us in helping them find the safety they need and the support that is vital to their success. Help us get them back on their feet.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, New Pathways has continued to provide all its normal programs, but has had to make some adjustments.
Westlund explained all of New Pathways’ in-person fundraising events have been canceled this year, so the organization really needs the community’s support during the Give to the Max campaign. Westlund said she has a goal of raising $25,000 during the Give to the Max campaign.
“New Pathways, Inc. is participating in Give to the Max day through GiveMN.org and is asking for your support now through Thursday, Nov. 19,” Westlund said. “When you make a gift on the Give MN website to New Pathways (www.givemn.org/story/Npi-Gmd2020), New Pathways gets a chance to win a share of the $100,000 prize pool. Help New Pathways provide safe shelter and stability to local families with children experiencing homelessness in Central Minnesota.”
Donations to New Pathways help provide safe shelter and stability to local families with children experiencing homelessness. Donations can also be mailed to New Pathways, P.O. Box 366, Cambridge, MN 55008.
“Your support will help us solve the homeless crisis in Central Minnesota where services and supports are scarce,” Westlund said. “It will give a family a chance. ... A chance to have a safe place to sleep, to take a hot shower and put on clean clothes, to work with professionals who can help assess their needs and develop a plan to get into a home of their own, and a chance to do many of the things we take for granted.”
New Pathways Path to Home Shelter program provides all basic needs (safe shelter, meals, access to showers and laundry) while families work with professional staff to resolve their housing crisis. New Pathways provides the day shelter and support services while area churches provide the night shelter, meals and hospitality. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the families are now staying in a local hotel.
“Since March 2020, we transitioned our shelter families into local hotels for sheltering. We lowered our capacity from five families to three, once funding is secured we will increase our capacity back to five,” Westlund said. “Our partnering churches are not ready yet to serve enrolled families within their churches; they are, however, helping with meals and some with the cost of the hotel. Currently the plan is to house families using the local hotels at least through March 2021. Our supportive housing families are living safely in their own homes so the program hasn’t changed much during the pandemic. We had to cancel all in-person fundraising events. It is so important we are able to raise money this November to sustain our programing.”
Westlund explained it costs $5,400 per month to house the three families in local hotels. But even while the families are in hotels, New Pathways’ case manager still visits with the families in-person if it can be done safely, virtually, or over the telephone.
“We still drop off supplies to the families at their hotel door if needed and still work with them just as much prior to the pandemic,” Westlund said. “Since we don’t have our typical day hours at our day center in Cambridge, our staff can really be flexible to attending to the needs of our families in our Path to Home program. Everyone is willing to do whatever needs to be done to take care of our families.”
New Pathways’ supportive housing program helps long-term homeless families achieve housing stability. Families live in one of their designated townhomes while they work closely with a licensed social worker on goals and stability. They have 11 families enrolled in this program.
Westlund said New Pathways does whatever it can to help a family get back on track.
“Recently, staff helped a parent get ready for a job interview by practicing questions and giving pointers. They interviewed so well that they got the job. Staff also helps families with resumes and getting interview-appropriate clothing,” Westlund said. “We advocate and arrange for children in the program to continue to go to their school so they don’t have an interruption in their education. They now can focus on their school work instead of where their next meal will come from or where they are going to sleep at night.”
Westlund said New Pathways’ advocates also help families access health insurance and health care.
“Getting necessary surgery is one example. If you don’t have a safe place to stay, you don’t have a place to recover. Being at New Pathways has given families, including children, a safe place to recover from necessary surgery,” Westlund said. “We offer more than just a shelter and housing. We help where it is needed and ultimately help families find their way home. Within the past week, two families moved out of shelter into their own home.”
Westlund said everyone at New Pathways works hard to help families get back on their feet.
“Families can come to us with just the clothes on their backs, which sadly happens often, and be OK. We give them the supplies and support they need to move out of survival mode and into thriving,” Westlund said.
For more information on New Pathways, visit newpathwaysmn.com or call 763-691-0121.
