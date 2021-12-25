I hope all of you are well and excited for the Holiday season! I am so grateful for the abundance of community partnerships, and so indebted to staff for providing a safe and engaging learning environment for all of our students!
This holiday season comes with a lot of first experiences for me. This will be my first Christmas without my mom as she recently passed away. I learned so much from her! One of her life themes was to find the good in others and praise it. I feel so blessed to live in this community and thankful to experience what community means. There is so much good to be praised!
I am so thankful for the countless acts of service, leadership and partnership throughout 2021. I am so grateful to be part of a community that works alongside each other. In my position I often hear from families and community members about all the positive ways staff impact students and the community. When I have the opportunity to share those experiences with staff, it means so much to them! I want to express to you my gratitude for the many, many, ways you show your support for the work they do!
We serve students that possess an abundance of gifts and talents. I continue to be impressed by the many ways our students step up to support each other, and stretch themselves to be the best they can be. By doing so they inspire others, including me, to do the same.
On behalf of all of us here at North Branch Area Public Schools, I wish for all of you a Merry Christmas, and a Happy New Year! May it be filled with the warmth of family and friends, and provide you inspiration into 2022!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.