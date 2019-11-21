Isanti County has released the names of the six finalists for the Isanti County Administrator position. The position has been open since the retirement of Kevin VanHooser at the end of September. Human Resources Director Lindsey Giese has been serving as Interim County Administrator since VanHooser's retirement.
Interviews with the finalists will take place Dec. 5-6.
Here are the six finalists:
Eric Christensen currently serves as the County Administrator/HR Director/Auditor/Treasurer for Kittson County, Minnesota, where he has been employed for seven years. Prior to that, he served as the Controller/VP of Business for Oglala Lakota College in South Dakota for two years, and as a Finance Officer for Armour School District in South Dakota for six years. Mr. Christensen holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and a master’s degree in Business Administration.
Joseph Hatch is currently employed as a Labor Relations Coordinator for the City of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where he has served for one and a half years. Prior to that, Mr. Hatch was the County Coordinator/HR Director/Solid Waste Director for Todd County, Minnesota, where he served for over one year, an HR Generalist for Tree Trust Incorporated for 4 months, and a Management Analyst/HR Specialist for the City of New Brighton, Minnesota, where he was employed for nine years. Mr. Hatch holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration.
Julia Lines currently serves as the Director of Administrative Services and Human Resources/In-House Counsel for the Cambridge-Isanti School District where she has been in the role for over four and a half years. Prior to that, she served as an Associate Attorney for Miller & Stevens, P.A., for seven months, Brendel & Zinn, Ltd., for six and a half years, and Woods & Thompson, P.A., for two and half years. Ms. Lines holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Juris Doctor degree.
Dan Meyer currently holds the position of Director for the Isanti County Veterans Services Department where he has served for three and half years. He also currently serves as a 1st Lieutenant with the Minnesota National Guard. Mr. Meyer previously served as a Probation Agent with Isanti County, Minnesota, for one and a half years, and as a Staff Sergeant/Special Response Team Squad Leader with the United States Marine Corps for nearly 10 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a master’s degree in Criminal Justice, and is currently pursuing his PhD in Management and Public Service.
Kyle Morell is currently employed as the City Clerk/Administrator for the City of Hinckley, Minnesota, where he has been in the position for over nine years. Prior to that, he was the City Administrator for the City of Clara City, Minnesota, for over one year, and an Administrative Assistant for the City of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, for over one year. Mr. Morell holds a bachelor’s degree in History and a master’s degree in Public Administration and Management.
Gary Shaw most recently served as President of the Cambridge Medical Center where he was in the position for nearly six years. Prior to that, he served as the Administrator for the Alaska Native Medical Center for two years, and as the Vice President of Operations for the Bayhealth Medical Center for five years. Mr. Shaw holds a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare/Business Administration and a master’s degree in Operations Management.
