For Cambridge-Isanti High School senior and 2020 graduate Dillon Bergloff, sports have been a huge part of his time in school. With the abrupt ending of high school, those final seasons were lost, but as he looks forward to a future in sports management, he hopes to get back on the field.
“Throughout high school I really enjoyed being a part of all of the sports teams I was involved with. Whether it was track in the spring, baseball in the summer, football, or basketball, I really enjoyed the social aspects of many of the sports I was in, such as the bus rides before and after games and pregame shoot-arounds before basketball games,” Bergloff said. “Through those different things, I was able to make a lot of friends, many of which I hope to stay in touch with after high school is all said and done.”
Cherishing the memories of past seasons and bonding with teammates through his participation in track and field, football, basketball, association baseball, band and National Honor Society, Bergloff still thinks about the season lost as well as the final experiences taken away from the 2020 graduating class.
“The worst thing about the current situation is knowing that our spring of senior year was taken away. Many people I know say that spring of senior year is supposed to be the most fun part of high school, but we will not be able to experience that now. This spring was also supposed to be my last year of track and field, and having that taken away definitely stings a bit, because I always look forward to the season,” Bergloff said.
Despite of the unwelcome changes, being able to flex learning over the past couple months has been an experience to remember for Bergloff.
“One of my favorite parts of my senior year was being able to do more flexible learning in some of my classes. An example of this is during my college biology class — we were able to do a lot of outdoor experiments, which I really enjoyed,” Bergloff said.
Through his experiences during senior year as well as his experiences in such a wide variety of sports throughout his education, Bergloff decided he would combine that passion with his interest in business and pursue a degree touching on both.
“I decided that I wanted to major in sports management as a result of my continued interest in the business side of sports. I also want to get this degree because of the positive impact playing, watching, and being involved with sports has had and continues to have in my life,” Bergloff said. “I plan on attending Bemidji State University this fall and majoring in sports management.”
As a result of his hard work and dedication throughout his high school education, Bergloff is well on his way to obtaining his degree and is able to hit the ground running during his first semester of college in hopes of graduating ahead of his class.
“My goal is to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in two and a half years since I have over a year and a half of college classes I have already completed through PSEO at the high school,” Bergloff said.
Although hopeful for his future, Bergloff is nervous about the effects of the current COVID19 pandemic on his college experience.
“COVID has caused a lot of uncertainty about college this fall, we do not know what classroom or campus life is going to look like for us during our first year,” Bergloff said.
