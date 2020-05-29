Individuals concerned about water quality and soil erosion in Isanti County should consider filing by June 2 to run for the position of Supervisor of the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
“Supervisors play an important role in how our community deals with a wide variety of resource management issues, including wetlands, water quality, soil erosion, and forest health,” noted Roger Larson, Supervisor with the Isanti SWCD. “Serving as a supervisor is a terrific opportunity for people who want a voice in how we manage our environment,” he said.
SWCDs are special purpose units of government that manage and direct conservation programs, such as the State Cost-Share Program and the Reinvest In MN Conservation Easement Program. An elected board of Supervisors governs each of Minnesota’s 88 SWCDs.
This year, the SWCD has four Supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which will take place Nov. 3, 2020. Candidates are elected county wide, but must reside in one of the nomination districts up for election.
The Isanti SWCD is seeking candidates for a board supervisor for:
District 1: city of Braham, Dalbo Township, Maple Ridge Township, Springvale Township, Stanchfield Township. Term ends December 2024.
District 3: Spencer Brook Township, Stanford Township, Wyanett Township. Term ends December 2024.
District 4: city of Cambridge, Cambridge Township. Term ends December 2024.
District 5: North Branch & Isanti Township, city of Isanti. Term ends December 2022.
SWCD Supervisors serve four-year terms. Note: District 5 Supervisor position is filling a vacated position and will run the length of the current term which expires in December 2022.
Supervisors meet monthly to discuss the business of the SWCD, including state grant allocations to landowners, district conservation priorities, coordination with other local units of government and state agencies, and legislative priorities. Supervisors do not receive a salary, although they do receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
Those interested in running for Supervisor should file at the County Auditor’s office through June 2, 2020. Additional information about the SWCD can be found online at: www.isantiswcd.org or by calling Tiffany Determan at 763-689-3271.
