Individuals interested in natural resources and water quality should consider filing by May 31 to run for the position of supervisor of the Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD).
“Supervisors play an important role in how our community deals with a wide variety of resource management issues, including water quality, soil erosion, stormwater management, agricultural conservation and land protection,” noted Tiffany Determan, district manager with the Isanti SWCD. “Serving as a supervisor is a terrific opportunity for people who want a voice in how we manage our environment and place conservation on the land.”
SWCDs are special purpose units of government that manage and direct local conservation programs. All programs are focused at assisting landowners with implementing voluntary conservation to protect the health of lakes, rivers and other natural resources in Isanti County. An elected Board of Supervisors governs each of Minnesota’s 88 SWCDs.
This year, the Isanti SWCD has two supervisor positions up for election. SWCD candidates appear on the ballot for the general election which will take place in November 2022.
To be a candidate for supervisor election you must:
• File for candidacy with the Isanti County auditor’s office from May 17 through May 31.
• Complete the Minnesota Affidavit of Candidacy and pay a filing fee.
• Live in the district you with to be elected to.
Nomination districts up for election this year are District 2 and District 5. SWCD District 2 includes Bradford, Athens, and Oxford Township. District 5 includes North Branch and Isanti townships.
Supervisors serve four year terms and meet monthly at public board meetings, generally held on the third Tuesday of every month at 8 a.m.
Many supervisors also participate in sub-committee meetings or represent the district in regional conservation groups and organizations. The primary responsibilities of supervisors are to set the district’s priorities and vision while supporting the staff’s work to achieving their goals.
The monthly time commitment can be roughly four to 12 hours, based on each supervisor’s level of engagement. Supervisors are compensated for time and mileage for approved meetings.
Additional information about the SWCD can be obtained by calling Tiffany Determan at 763-689-3271 or by visiting www.isantiswcd.org.
