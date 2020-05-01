Social isolation brings a higher likelihood of psychological and medical risks. The major risk factors include older adults’ physical limitations which can impact mobility and their ability to do things by themselves. Also, they might feel disconnected when living on their own without support from relatives or social connection to others. How can we combat the adverse effects of social isolation, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown?
We do have the technology to fight against social isolation. But, some of us don’t have a smartphone or we don’t know how to use it. During this stressful time, it is important to make sure that we can have social connection, and through technology we can monitor our well-being, our needs, and our health. Now is the time to pick up the phone and get in contact with family and friends. Just hearing a friendly voice can help reduce loneliness and make us feel more connected.
If you don’t have access to a smartphone or the internet, distraction techniques can also help reduce loneliness. With many of us stuck at home, now is the time to get on with the things we haven’t had time to do before. Develop some goals you want to achieve in order to use this time productively—learn a new skill, read about a new topic. Set challenges for yourself, such as reading a new book or baking something you’ve never made before. The sense of achievement will help to boost your mental well-being, as well as pass the time.
Having to stay at home all the time can make the days seem endless. Therefore, it’s important to stick to a routine, even when things are different and strange. Getting up at the same time as normal and having lunch at a certain hour can help make us feel more settled and provide a sense of normality.
Keeping physically healthy can help to boost our mood and ease loneliness. It is important to eat well and get some exercise. Now that spring weather is upon us, try to get outside for a short walk. Try mindful activities such as gardening, listening to music, watching movies, or drawing.
Fighting loneliness during COVID-19 can be difficult, but remind yourself that you are well and safe. You are not alone. The world may seem smaller for now, but it may give us an opportunity to slow down and rest. Be safe friends and we will see all of you real soon!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
• The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in, activities and trips.
We are offering Take-out or Delivery, Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. State your name, phone number and address.
Soup and Sandwich with a piece of fruit - $6 donation
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread - $6 donation.
We are adding a daily main entree to our weekly menu. If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit. $6 donation.
Friday, May 1: Center closed.
Monday, May 4: Baked Chicken/Baked Potato.
Tuesday, May 5: Spaghetti & Meatballs.
Wednesday, May 6: Pork Chops/Mashed Potatoes.
Thursday, May 7: Mississippi Pot Roast.
Friday, May 8: Center closed.
• Package Deal: You can order Monday, May 4 through Thursday, May 7 for a $25 donation. The meals will be delivered daily. On Thursday May 7, we will bring a frozen soup, bread and dessert for your Friday meal. Also, you can substitute one of the above meals with a chef salad. Call on Friday to place your order (763-689-6555.)
