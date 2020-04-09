North Branch, MN (55056)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.