We are already coming upon February 2020. This month isn’t just for lovers—it is also American Heart Month, a time to take care of our hearts and consider our risk factors.
Unfortunately, heart disease can occur at any age. Some risk factors are preventable and American Heart Month teaches us ways we can help reduce our risks while eliminating those we have control over.
Do you have any risk factors for cardiovascular disease? They include obesity, physical inactivity, high blood pressure, cigarette smoking, high cholesterol, and diabetes.
Millions of people have high blood pressure, and many of them are as young as in their 40s or 50s. If you are one of them, make sure to have it under control. High cholesterol, diabetes, and obesity can all increase your risk for heart disease. If you have any of these conditions, be sure to eat healthy and get some physical activity at least a few times a week. Over 35 million adults are smokers. If you are one of them, attempt to quit or cut down. It’s what’s best for your health!
So, if you want to stay on top of your health and try to avoid the risk of heart disease, there are a few things you can do. Don’t smoke, and if you currently do, do your best to quit.
Manage any conditions you may have, such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Take your medications as prescribed by your doctor. Make heart healthy diet decisions. Eat foods that are low in trans-fat, saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar. A good rule of thumb is to fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables.
Finally, get moving! Living a sedentary lifestyle will put you at a much greater risk for heart disease. Try to get at least 20 minutes of physical activity 4-5 days a week.
American Heart Month is a great time to raise awareness about preventing heart disease. Make healthy choices and manage your health conditions!
Weekly Activities
Friday, Jan. 31
• 7:30-9:30 a.m. - Friday Breakfast.
• 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Lunch.
Monday, Feb. 3
Chicken Rice Soup/Grilled Sandwich.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 1 p.m. - Bridge.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Cheeseburger Lasagna.
• 10 a.m. - Coloring.
• 10 a.m. - Stitch & Knit.
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Tator Tot Hotdish.
• 8:30 a.m. - Morning Stretch.
• 9 a.m. - Cribbage.
• 1 p.m. - Genealogy.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Boiled Ham.
• 9:30 a.m. - Walking.
• 10:15 a.m. - “Bunco.”
• 12 p.m. - Hand & Foot.
Events
• Monday, Feb. 10 - Blood Pressure check 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Feb. 13 - Happy Valentine’s Day Luncheon. Come join us and bring along a friend. Meal Chicken Kiev/Rice Pilaf, Green Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing, Candied Carrots, Boston Cream Pie and Punch. Cost is $8.50 plus tax.
• Feb. 14 - Ives Sidekick Auditorium - Fools Fall in Love - Experience the signature love songs of 1950s and 1960s beginning with doowop groups like the Drifters and the Platters up to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Featuring four of the Twin Cities best male vocalists harmonizing to tunes such as “A Sunday Kind of Love,” “Earth Angel,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Unchained Melody,” “Sherry,” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry.” Call ASAP for details 763-689-6555. Cost is $79 which includes lunch, show and riding in a coach bus.
• Feb. 17 - Driver Improvement Refresher Course. Call 1-888-234-1294 to register.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.