Although we are quickly approaching the end of February, no time is a bad time to focus on our cardiovascular health. The goal of American Heart Month is to motivate Americans to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent heart disease.
Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. In most cases, heart disease is preventable when people adopt a healthy lifestyle, which includes not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and getting regular checkups.
You can do a lot to protect your heart and stay healthy. Start by trying these day-of-the-week themes:
Self Care Sunday – create your self-care checklist for the week.
Mindful Monday – know your blood pressure numbers and other heart stats.
Tasty Tuesday – try a tasty, heart-healthy recipe.
Wellness Wednesday – put your heart into your wellness routine.
Treat Yourself Thursday – treat your heart to some relaxation and fun.
Follow Friday – share who inspires you to show your heart much love.
Selfie Saturday – post about your favorite way to take care of your heart.
Walking Meditation is something else to try. Find a quite place to take a mindful walk a few times a week. Begin to walk slowly. While walking, start to hone in on how you feel, your movements, and the sensations you are experiencing while moving and balancing. Evidence shows that meditation like this can help with stress, anxiety, and even high blood pressure and will help pave the way to a more peaceful week.
Research shows that we’re more successful at meeting personal health goals when we join forces with others. When we take care of our hearts as part of our self-care, we set an example for those around us to do the same. Inspire and motivate yourself and those you love to make heart health a regular part of your self-care routine. Be the example!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, March 1: Lasagna and Salad.
Tuesday, March 2: Ham and Potatoes AuGratin.
Wednesday, March 3: Chicken Cordon Blue Skillet.
Thursday, March 4: Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior Meal Delivery Program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package Deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
