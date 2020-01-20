Family Pathways works alongside people to enhance their lives through a continuum of essential service including classes and education for older adults looking to remain living independently in their own homes. This February, Family Pathways is offering two classes that are designed to help older adults live a healthier, more balanced life.
• Caregiver Essentials: Thursday, Feb. 20, from 9 -10 a.m., Cambridge Medical Center, 701 Dellwood St., Cambridge.
• Journey to Wellness: Six-Week Workshop
Tuesdays, Feb. 25 thru March 31 from 1-2:30 p.m, Mill Ridge Terrace, 235 Fern St., Cambridge.
Caregiver Essentials is offered to any individual caring for an older adult. This class helps caregivers understand the impact that providing care for another person has on the themselves, family members and friends; learn what a balanced life is and how to create one; and find community resources that are available and useful. This class is offered at Allina’s Coffee Chat at the Cambridge Medical Center.
Journey to Wellness is a six-week workshop offered to people who are 65-plus. This workshop helps put older adults on a path to wellness. Session topics include: Eating Habits & Stress, Growing Gratitude, Living a Balanced Life, Preparing Healthy Food for 1 or 2 People, Strengthening as You Age, Hydration & Balance. This Journey to Wellness class will take place on Tuesdays at Mill Ridge Terrace in Cambridge, MN. There is no set fee to attend either class, but donations to share the cost are always welcome and appreciated.
To register or if you have any questions, contact Collette Colucci, Aging Coordinator & Community Education at collette@Familypathways.org or 651-257-7905.
