The holidays are just around the corner and Fare for All, a community program that offers affordable groceries, is ready to help with your family’s feast.
Stretch your budget and get fresh produce and quality frozen meats without breaking the bank this holiday season. Fare for All’s signature Holiday Packs will be available in November and December. November’s pack features an 8-10 pound turkey and December’s pack will have a 6-7 pound ham. Food packs cost $30.
“Every year we look forward to offering food for the holidays at great prices for our community. In a time when so many families need affordable and healthy food, we want to offer accessible options for everyone to be able to prepare a holiday meal,” said Lindsey Countryman, program coordinator. “This year our goal is to return to as many of our locations as possible while serving folks as safely as we can.”
One option to pick up your Holiday Packs is at Fare for All’s North Branch location at Trinity Lutheran Church (38460 Lincoln Trail). See www.fareforall.org for more information and all 30-plus locations.
The holiday sales in North Branch will be indoors with masks and physical distancing on Wednesdays Nov. 10 and Dec. 8 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. No need to call or register in advance-just stop in.
November and December Holiday Pack Contents:
The (all frozen) content of the November Holiday Pack ($30) this year includes: 8-10 pound Jennie-O Turkey, 2.5 pound garlic pork loin, 27 oz. Pumpkin Pie, and more.
For the same price, the (all frozen) content of the December Holiday Pack includes: 6-plus pound bone-in ham, 2.5 pounds boneless rotisserie chicken, a 1.5 pound Hormel pork tenderloin, and more. Contents subject to change based on availability.
About Fare For All
Debit, credit, cash or EBT payments accepted. For additional information or food sale locations, visit www.fareforall.org and find them on Facebook.
