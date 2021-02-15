Dear Editor:
This is a letter of appreciation and gratitude. The care that our communities have shown for neighbors facing economic instability, food insecurity, domestic abuse, and isolation this past year has been meaningful and inspirational.
Thank you to the volunteers for giving of their time and talent.
Thank you to the many businesses, individuals, churches, and civic organizations for donating money and food.
Thank you to the counties, cities, and foundations for the COVID relief in the form of grants and loans.
Thank you to the Family Pathways frontline employees who share their strength every day with passion and commitment.
Family Pathways’ mission is to work alongside people to enhance lives through a continuum of essential services and – together with community – champion positive social change. The “together with community” part is real and significant. This work simply doesn’t happen without the partnership of so many.
We provide assistance through nine food shelves, mobile food pantry, doorstep food delivery, care for seniors and their caregivers, supervised visitation services, and domestic abuse shelter and advocacy. Our 10 Thrift Stores provide 65% of operating revenue and low-cost household goods. Though the pandemic has reshaped how we all live, work, and learn; it also tragically brings extra challenges to vulnerable populations. But that is exactly why Family Pathways exists -- to be there when someone needs a helping hand.
Thank you to everyone who has stood by Family Pathways side to ensure we can be there for those who need us most.
Sonia Palmer, Family PathwaysDirector of Advancement
