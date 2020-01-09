Family Pathways has expanded its supervised visitation services to include Carlton, Kanabec and Pine counties. Visitation services have been available in Chisago and Isanti counties through Family Pathways for the past decade, but new funding has allowed for expansion of services. Other counties are also served as requested.
Family Pathways provides supervised visitation services to assure that children have safe contact with absent family members. This service is offered as a tool to assist families as they navigate difficult times and transitions. Often court-ordered, supervised visitation supports the noncustodial parent/child relationship and keeps families connected.
Trained to assist parents, foster parents and children, staff provide a comfortable experience for all involved and promote a fun, positive and safe environment for the children.
To allow private, quality family time, Family Pathways now has three permanent Parenting Time Centers and access to additional facilities. Space is not shared with other families. This approach lets children and families unite in uninterrupted and confidential space for greater family bonding.
Family Pathways provides:
• Supervised Visitation, Monitored Visitation and Safe Exchanges.
• Several locations are available.
• Visits can be scheduled 7 days a week:
Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• The entire visit is documented as necessary.
• Assistance is available for arrival and departure of children.
• Confidentially is assured for all participants.
• Family Pathways’ permanent Parenting Time Centers are located in Carlton, Kanabec and Pine counties.
• Visitation space is available in Chisago and Isanti counties thanks to our community partners.
• Other space and counties are offered throughout the region based on availability and request.
Costs are reasonable and are also available for private pay families on a sliding scale fee in Carlton, Kanabec and Pine counties. The length of each visit varies based on the referring agency’s recommendations.
