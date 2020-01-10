Family Pathways appreciates the strong, supportive relationships in the communities they serve. Their mission is to work alongside people to enhance lives through a continuum of essential services and - together with the community – champion positive social change. Their vision is – Every voice. Every possibility. Every day.
Family Pathways announces the departure of Executive Director Lisa Mears. Their previous Executive Director, Rich Smith, will be our Interim Director as Family Pathways Board embarks on the process of a talent search for a new Executive Director.
