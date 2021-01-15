The Board of Directors of Family Pathways has announced that Tony Buttacavoli has been named Family Pathways’ new executive director. Buttacavoli succeeds interim Executive Director Rich Smith.
Buttacavoli comes to Family Pathways from the health and safety field where he has worked for the past 20 years, most recently as director for Isanti County Public Health.
Prior to that, Buttacavoli served the county as Emergency Preparedness and Special Projects Coordinator where he led various health and safety initiatives at the local and regional level. He is an active community leader, serving on many boards and committees committed to improving people’s health and safety.
He has a long record of public service, including work for Ramsey, Morrison, and Mille Lacs counties.
“I have had a great relationship with Family Pathways as a professional partner and personally as a community member,” Buttacavoli said, “and cannot wait to directly contribute, collaborate, and lead the vision of ‘Every Voice, Every Possibility, Every Day.’”
