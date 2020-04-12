As the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted daily life for everyone throughout East Central Minnesota and Western Wisconsin, it’s also had devasting effects on the most vulnerable within the community.
“Family Pathways has stood alongside our neighbors for more than 40 years. And now, when we’re needed most, we want to reassure our communities that we’re not going anywhere,” said Rich Smith, interim CEO of Family Pathways.
Before the COVID-19 crisis, Family Pathways was serving more than 20,000 residents; today they’re bracing for many more. At this time, the mobile food pantry and all nine food shelves are open and delivering groceries curbside. Family Pathways is working on a new Doorstep Delivery program to bring food to adults 65 and older who are unable to get to the food shelf on their own. The domestic violence shelter and advocacy services remain open as well.
Clients at the food shelves have been grateful for the service. “I don’t know what I would do if it weren’t for the food shelf,” said a single dad who visited the North Branch food shelf. “Since being laid off, I didn’t know how I was going to make ends meet.”
Family Pathways has been committed to keeping its core programs and services available for those in need during this time, but it has come at a cost for the organization.
Family Pathways Thrift Stores and Donation Centers are temporarily closed for the safety of customers, volunteers and staff. The agency has also temporarily suspended programs and services such as homemaking for seniors, the men’s Step Up education program and youth programming. Additionally, nearly three-fourths of the regular staff have been furloughed or laid off.
“It’s been challenging, and we’ve had to make some really tough decisions,” Smith said. “But we are doing everything we can so that the vulnerable people in our community have access to food and personal safety.” Smith noted that proceeds generated by the thrift stores accounted for 65 percent of Family Pathways operating revenue.
Smith does anticipate the need will grow, not only for individuals within the community, but for the agency as well.
Due to the Shelter in Place order and limited staff/volunteer capacity, the best way to support Family Pathways today is with a financial contribution. The agency can turn $1 into $7 worth of food thanks to food banks and partners. Visit familypathways.org/donate to make a gift today
Individuals who need food assistance can find the hours and location of Family Pathways’ nine food shelves at familypathways.org/food-shelves/. And a 24-Hour Crisis Hotline is available (800) 338-SAFE (7233).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.