The Minnesota Area Agencies on Aging, through the Central MN Council on Aging has awarded Family Pathways a Federal Older Americans Act Title III grant.
This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offering programming for older adults and caregivers throughout East Central Minnesota. Family Pathways Aging Services programs are designed to help older adults stay and live well in their homes and offer caregivers education and support.
Older adults living in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties will have access to homemaker services and caregivers in these same counties have access to consultation around self-care, planning, education and support under the guidelines of the Title III grant.
In an effort to help older adults remain living independently in a safe manner, homemaking services are offered throughout the counties we serve under the following conditions: light housekeeping, laundry, floor care, kitchen and bathroom cleaning, and household tasks such as changing light bulbs and batteries, menu planning and meal prep.
Caregivers who are caring for an older adult with either caregiver or care receiver residing in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties, can get help in the form of supportive services from experienced caregiver consultants at Family Pathways. The goal of this funding is to support caregivers as they navigate the sometimes complicated balancing act required to manage and live their own lives – keeping themselves healthy and well - while at the same time caring for another person. Caregiver Consultants help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect them to local community resources.
Evidenced-based workshop, “Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” is also provided under Title III funding. This educational series is designed to provide caregivers the tools necessary to take care of themselves. This program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate needed resources.
Family Pathways is committed to helping the residents of Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties age well. Family Pathways Aging Care Associates, Homemaker Specialists and Caregiver Consultants are a skilled, knowledgeable and experienced team of experts in the field of aging.
For more information or to make an appointment with a Caregiver Consultant, contact Family Pathways Aging Services at 320-364-1133.
