Family Pathways Aging Services has received a dementia grant from the Minnesota Board on Aging in the amount of $43,666 to increase community and individual awareness of dementia while connecting caregivers and families of persons living with a dementia to education and resources, including Dementia Friends Sessions, lunch and learns, and more through June 30, 2022.
Family Pathways Aging Services has also received a contract for Older American Funding contracting through Central MN Council on Aging in the amount of $251,342 to provide older adults living in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, and Milles Lacs counties will have access to homemaker services, doorstep food delivery, and reassurance calls under the guidelines of the Title III B contract. The goal of Title III E funding is to support caregivers as they manage and live their lives well while also caring for another person. Caregiver consultants help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect them to local community resources.
This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offering programming for older adults and caregivers throughout East Central Minnesota. Family Pathways’ Aging Services programs are designed to help older adults stay in their homes and offer caregivers education and support.
Caregivers who are caring for an older adult that reside in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, or Mille Lacs counties will have access to supportive services from experienced caregiver consultants. The goal of Title III E funding is to support caregivers as they manage and live their lives well while also caring for another person. Caregiver consultants help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect them to local community resources.
Family Pathways is committed to helping communities age well. Their Aging Services associate director, Aging Care assistant manager, Aging Care associates, caregiver consultants and outreach/education coordinator make up their knowledgeable and experienced team of experts in the field of aging. For more information visit FamilyPathways.org.
About Family Pathways
Family Pathways is a 501(c)3 nonprofit committed to standing by the side of their neighbors since 1978. They work together with partners, individuals, businesses, organizations, and faith communities who are passionate about their communities.
Over the past four decades, they’ve adapted to the needs of the communities they serve in the city of Forest Lake; Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties in Minnesota and Polk County in Wisconsin.
Family Pathways’ support services provides healthy food access, domestic and sexual violence prevention and victim services, supervised visitation, and services for older adults and caregivers. To find out more about services visit FamilyPathways.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.