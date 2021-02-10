The Minnesota Area Agencies on Aging, through the Central MN Council on Aging has awarded Family Pathways a 2021 Federal Older Americans Act Title III contract and funding via a 2020 Coronavirus Response fund.
This funding will allow Family Pathways to continue offering programming for older adults and caregivers throughout East Central Minnesota. Family Pathways’ Aging Services programs are designed to help older adults stay in their homes and offer caregivers education and support.
Older adults living in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, and Milles Lacs counties will have access to homemaker services under the guidelines of the Title III B contract.
Caregivers who are caring for an older adult that reside in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine, or Milles Lacs counties will have access to supportive services from experienced caregiver consultants. The goal of Title III E funding is to support caregivers as they manage and live their lives well while also caring for another person. Caregiver Consultants help caregivers develop individualized care plans and connect them to local community resources.
Due to the immediate and profound impact of COVID-19 had on our programs they recognized a great need to ensure older adults had access to nutritious meals. Coronavirus Response Funds allowed staff and volunteers to resume services ensuring the health and safety for everyone involved.
Family Pathways, North Branch, was also awarded a 2021 Live Well at Home grant contract amendment, which extends funding for another year. This funding will allow the continued development of the Door-Step program, homemaking services, caregiver clubs (support groups) and outreach and education for older adults age 65 and older. and their caregivers, residing in Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine counties. This funding also supports our Reflections Memory Arts & Activity Library which is filled with resources encouraging meaningful interactions for caregivers and persons they are caring for. Many products are dementia friendly.
Family Pathways is committed to helping communities age well. Aging Services Manager, Aging Care Assistant Manager, Aging Care Associates, Caregiver Consultants and Outreach/Education Coordinator make up our knowledgeable and experienced team of experts in the field of aging. For more information on these and other programs, visit FamilyPathways.org.
