Falling is not a normal part of aging and there are numerous precautions you can take to reduce your risk. Falls Prevention Month is designed to spread this important message.
Falls have become an epidemic in America. They are the leading cause of death due to injury for those over 65 years of age and account for 40% of all nursing home admissions. Falls are also the leading cause of injury related emergency department visits for older adults, the major cause of hip fractures, and responsible for more than half of fatal head injuries. Nearly half of all seniors do not resume independent living after sustaining a fall.
Fall prevention is a variety of actions to help reduce the number of accidental falls suffered by older people. There are several simple and affordable home modifications that can be done to provide immediate safety benefits to residents and visitors. First get rid of anything you or your loved one could trip over. Make sure your home has lots of light by adding more or brighter light bulbs. Modifications such as adding grab bars inside and outside your tub or shower, as well as next to the toilet, and adding railings on both sides of a stairwell should also be done.
In addition to home modifications, there are several personal strategies you can take to prevent falls. Talk to your health care provider and request an assessment of your risk of falling, as well as a review of your medications. Exercise to help increase leg strength, balance, and flexibility. Get your vision checked annually and update your eyeglasses as needed. Assess your footwear for safety. Search for a supportive shoe, a good fit, a sole that grips, and a heel that is stable and grips.
Falls Prevention Month is a great time to focus on steps to reduce the risk of falling. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Monday, Sept. 28: Chicken broccoli casserole.
Tuesday, Sept. 29: Ham and cheese sliders with Italian pasta salad.
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Hamburger steak with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Thursday, Oct. 1: Tator tot hot dish.
Friday, Oct. 2: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Oct. 1, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Sept. 27, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
