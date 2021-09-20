We are edging up on the very short window of time to do those important lawn care practices for a beautiful, healthy lawn next year.
Continue to mow and water as long as the grass is still growing, usually until about the end of October. The absolute best thing you can do for a lawn in the Fall is a core aeration especially if followed by overseeding. If you overseed a lawn, make sure to do it before the middle of September (15) to give the seed time to sprout, grow and harden off before winter.
September through late October is also a good time to treat weeds in a lawn. It is best to spot treat weeds rather than use a weed and feed type product to reduce impact on the environment. Remember to always follow the label directions when using any type of pesticide.
Maintain your normal mowing heights going into the winter. Recent research at the University of Minnesota has determined that low-mowing in the Fall actually harms a lawn more than the pest damage (voles) and snow mold damage that the low-mowing was supposed to prevent. Continue to mow at normal height until the grass stops growing. Apply a fall fertilization up until the middle of October. Remove or mulch tree leaves into the lawn.
The drought has been very hard on turfgrasses this summer if adequate water was not applied to keep them from going dormant. If you let your lawn go dormant and recent rains have not started it growing again it would be best to hold off on the normal fall fertilization and start applications again in the spring. The reason for this is that, if the grass is not actively growing it will not use the fertilizer. Basically, it is a waste of time and money. A rule of thumb for fertilization is that you never fertilize a plant that isn’t growing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.