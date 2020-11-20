Press release provided by Minnesota Department of Public Safety
Extra seat belt enforcement to prevent tragedy
• Too many motorists are making the dangerous decision to drive or ride in a vehicle unbelted.
• Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1, preliminary reports show 85 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads this year, compared with 61 this time last year.
o This year is the highest number of unbelted fatalities (10) of 15-19-year-olds since 2013 (10).
o This year is the highest number of unbelted fatalities (28) of 25-39-year-olds since 2012 (32).
o It’s the highest overall year-to-date unbelted fatalities since 2012 (97).
• More than 300 agencies will be enforcing the seat belt law and reminding motorists to drive smart during the Click It or Ticket campaign Nov. 16-29.
Seat Belt history: Buckle up to continue positive gains
• According to the 2019 Minnesota Seat Belt Survey, 93.4% of front seat occupants are wearing their seat belts.
• In 2019, 73 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, compared with 96 in 2018.
• In 1987, 4,176 vehicle occupants suffered severe injuries in traffic crashes. That number dropped to 1,052 in 2019.
You’re driving this decision
• Adults must take the time to correctly use child restraints, teach children the value of buckling up and model seat belt use. From 2015 – 2019:
o 17 children (ages 0-7) were killed in motor vehicles.
o Seven of the victims were properly secured, six were not properly restrained, and restraint use was unknown in four fatalities.
o Of the 87 children (ages 0-7) seriously injured in motor vehicles, 53 percent were known to be properly secured.
• In crashes from 2015 – 2019, of the 17,055 children ages 0-7 that were properly restrained, 87% were not injured while another 10 percent sustained only possible injuries.
The law is for safety
• Minnesota law states that drivers and passengers in all seating positions must wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Officers will ticket unbelted drivers or passengers. Occupants must correctly wear seat belts low and snug across the hips, and they should never tuck straps under an arm or behind the back.
• In Minnesota, all children must be in a child restraint until they are 4 feet 9 inches tall, or at least age 8, whichever comes first.
• Rear-facing seats - All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they have reached the height and weight limits allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Forward-facing seats with harness - Toddlers and preschoolers who have reached the height and weight limits of the rear-facing car seat should use a forward-facing seat with harness until they reach the weight limit of the harness allowed by the car seat manufacturer.
• Booster seats - School-age children who have reached the height and weight limits of the forward-facing seat can sit on a booster seat. It must be used with a lap and shoulder belt.
• Seat belts - Children 8 years old or have reached 4 feet 9 inches tall can buckle up with seat belts. Your child is ready for an adult seat belt when they can sit with their back against the vehicle seat, knees bent comfortably and completely over the vehicle seat edge without slouching, and feet touching the floor.
Border-to-border enforcement
To kick off the Click it or Ticket campaign, Minnesota law enforcement agencies are participating in the national Border to Border (B2B) initiative on Nov. 16. The one-day national seat belt awareness event provides increased seat belt enforcement at state borders, sending a zero-tolerance message to the public.
“As Minnesotans, we pride ourselves on being responsible. The 93.4 percent of front seat occupants wearing their seat belts in our state is amongst the highest in the country. But for some reason, we’re slipping back into deadly, old habits,” said Director Mike Hanson, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety. “With traffic fatalities on the rise, now is not the time to be complacent. Failing to buckle up, even one time, could lead to a lifetime of regret and heartache. A seat belt is your best defense when another driver makes a mistake. Protect yourself and protect your passengers! Drive smart and buckle up so you can come home to your loved ones at the end of the day.”
