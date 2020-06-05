We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
From the main stage to exploring the world of law enforcement, this Anoka-Ramsey Community College and Triplex Periculum Academy graduate has had an education rich with experience.
And as Abigail Shogren looks ahead to her future, she cherishes the memories made and lessons learned.
“I have been home-schooled my entire life, and I started also going to Cambridge Middle School only for band and choir when I was in sixth grade. I then continued to Cambridge-Isanti High School after I was done at CMS, all while still doing home-school work through online self-paced curriculum and various paper curriculum picked by my mom,” Shogren said. “When I got to 10th grade we started to look at doing PSEO at Anoka-Ramsey Community College, and in 11th grade I started attending classes on the Cambridge campus and doing online classes.
“During my second semester I started to also go to the Coon Rapids Campus for certain theater classes that were not offered on the Cambridge Campus. I was also still doing band and choir at CIHS. I graduated from ARCC this spring with a Associate of Fine Arts in Theatre Arts, and from Triplex Periculum Academy with my high school diploma,” Shogren added.
The best parts of her education, according to Shogren, were the people met through each avenue of her education journey.
“Some of my best memories from high school were made on the Hardy PAC Stage. Many concerts and theatrical performances along with fun rehearsals and taking pictures with friends and family after concerts. One of the best memories is from the choir recording session my junior year. We were singing a song called ‘Calling My Children Home’ arranged by Joseph H. Jennings. This was Frank Wells’ last year at the high school and last year as my choir director,” Shogren said. “As we were recording, Mr. Wells was singing the lyrics with us. The lyrics that really meant something to me were: ‘Oh may they hear my calling, calling and come back home someday.’ Whether he meant it or not, it felt like he was singing about his choirs, past and present. It felt like he was singing about the hope that we will all sing again together someday.”
Shogren’s love and experience in music didn’t stop at choir, it expanded well beyond into theater at both the high school, for four years, and at Play Inc. Arts for 14 years.
“One of my favorite theater memories was from this past fall during the fall musical ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.’ We were in the last show singing one of the last songs and I turned to one of my friends who had done theater with me since seventh grade and we started crying. This was one of our last times on the Richard G. Hardy Performing Arts Center stage and it was pretty overwhelming to think about,” Shogren said.
Her theater experiences are among those that will follow her in memories throughout life.
“I think I will miss little moments the most. Whether it be a really good rehearsal in band or choir or a performance of a show when we had a really good audience, and everything went right. Or even just a moment where me and my friend were laughing so hard we couldn’t breathe,” Shogren said. “My senior year I tried to take in small moments and just remember how I felt — that would be my advice to other classes. Really stop and take in small moments of high school. Those will be the ones that stick. Take a lot of pictures and funny videos. You’ll have a good time looking back on those.
“The memories that stick with you are from things like your last concert, or your last curtain call as a high schooler. I will forever mourn the loss of my last concerts and last spring show, but I feel lucky to have had my last competitive One-Act and Fall Musical curtain call,” Shogren added.
Shogren’s experiences throughout her education included both band and choir, but also speech and four years in the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Police Explorers program where she made rank of sergeant. However, it was Shogren’s involvement in the arts that had the strongest impact of her future, guided her throughout her education, and took her along the pathway to a future in theater.
“I decided I wanted to do theater as a career in seventh grade. My mom and I were talking about future plans, because I like to plan very far in advance, and I decided that I wanted to be involved in performing arts no matter what. I then found out that there was the Actors’ Equity Association, which grants benefits to professional actors and negotiates working conditions of its members,” Shogren said.
While Shogren readied herself to embark on the next phase of her education journey, an unexpected obstacle was placed in her way: the novel coronavirus.
“COVID-19 definitely has affected my college plans and made me rethink even going to college this fall. A theater major’s whole life is performing in front of an audience. Now that having an audience is against regulations, that makes my future career non-existent,” Shogren said. “I may not be able to perform any shows or concerts my entire college career. This has made me consider not going to college this fall, but I know I would have a hard time going back to college after taking a year off, so I have decided to continue with my college education.
“I plan on attending Minnesota State University-Mankato and getting my Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater. After I get that degree I will start auditioning for different acting, technical jobs, and singing gigs in the metro area. I don’t have big dreams of Broadway or touring casts of shows, but if the opportunity presents itself to me, I will definitely take it,” Shogren added.
In a message to her fellow graduates, Shogren said: “I’m not going to lie, this really sucks. We had memories that had yet to be made and we had goals to accomplish. We maybe even had opportunities that we were counting on for scholarships or other post-high-school plans. However, we are strong, and we will not let this virus take away our hope or optimism. I feel connected to all of you despite that fact that I didn’t go to school with you all 12 years, and I thank you for welcoming me into the programs that I was a part of.”
