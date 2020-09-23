I joined the County News Review on Sept. 15 as a new reporter serving Isanti County and the eastern portion of Chisago County.
It is very exciting for me to live and work in the same community with you all. I look forward to learning more about Isanti and Chisago counties and surrounding communities. But first, let me tell you a little about myself.
I am of Persian descent. My parents were born in Tehran, Iran. They got married during the onset of the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in Iran. The revolution created harsh conditions for the followers of the Baha’i Faith, an independent religion that teaches the oneness of humanity and the oneness of God. My parents were Baha’is and forcibly moved to Dubai to establish a family.
It was in Dubai where my older brother, older sister and I were born. All of us were enrolled in English international schools there, and we had a good handle of the English language growing up.
Life in Dubai was great, except for my family’s financial hardship. Living in Dubai around the 1990s was especially difficult for my father.
A very shocking and life-altering event befell my family when I was 9 years old. I recall before my father’s disappearance, he was ill. He had stayed home resting for many days and nights, which was unusual. But one day he awoke and decided to go to work, never to return.
When we discovered his whereabouts, he had been in a coma for quite a few weeks. The doctors explained he had been pulled over by police for driving poorly. When the cops approached his car, my father had opened his door and collapsed to the ground. The doctors learned he had a stroke, which eventually led to his death.
My father’s sudden death left my widowed mother with having to raise three children by herself. We had nothing in Dubai. If Iran’s government wasn’t intolerant of Baha’is, we would have gladly returned.
My mother could have continued working as a labor and delivery nurse in one of Iran’s inclusive hospitals, which the government banned. A hospital where Baha’i, Jewish, Christian and Muslim doctors, nurses, and other health care professionals used to collectively care for the needs of the suffering.
Neither in our native land — Iran — nor Dubai could we find relative peace, security and freedom. We were in a quest to find refuge.
As refugees of Turkey, we worked to obtain a visa to move to another country more tolerable and welcoming. Through the aid of the International Catholic Migration Commission, we sought asylum in the United States of America in early 2003.
We landed in California and united with our extended family who had been in the States for decades.
As my educational endeavors advanced, I obtained a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy with a minor in religious studies at the University of California, Davis in 2017. When I learned that doctorate programs in philosophy were being cut and job prospects dismal throughout the States, I considered taking a different route.
One thing I knew about myself was I had a passion for writing, creating videos and taking photos, so I decided to make that my long-term career goal.
My philosophy background coupled with my passion for content creation made journalism seem the best career path for me.
I moved to Minnesota in August 2017 and earned a Master of Science in strategic media communications at St. Cloud State University in 2019. During my graduate studies at SCSU, I took advantage of the campus’s UTVS news and University Chronicle newspaper.
My experience at SCSU was tremendous. I was able to gain hands-on practice as a news anchor, reporter and writer, and learned about theoretical concepts in journalism, advertising, public relations and marketing.
My first job as a journalist was with the Litchfield Independent Review. I worked there for about a year.
When the coronavirus pandemic loomed in early April, I decided to drive back to California to be with my family and help my mother. Luckily, no one in my family has contracted the virus yet, knock on wood.
These past few years have taught me the impact storytelling has on our lives as individuals and as a community. I know that the articles, stories and news I write must be true and accurate to guide the community in the direction where we can advance together.
We must put aside the illusions that separate us. Whatever our political views and ideologies, religious orientation, ethnicity and culture — in the final analysis — we are one human family on this beautiful planet we call home. We can work together.
I know that the concept of truth and what it means is difficult to describe, but it is not impossible. My work here is to ask, dig, research and report to make sure my readers are informed.
As a journalist, I will do my best to serve the community by covering stories that matter.
I am here — with your help — to inquire into situations, confirm the facts and put them in writing.
Please, if you spot me in the area, say hello and introduce yourself. I want to meet every one of you. Be safe and healthy. I welcome story ideas. I can be reached at 763-691-6017 or email at sarv.mithaqiyan@apgecm.com.
