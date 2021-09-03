Staff are back in the building this week and preparing to welcome students and families to the start of the 2021-22 school year!
North Branch Area Public Schools will begin the year at a Level 1 on the school district’s Safe Learning Continuum, which means students will attend school five days a week on a traditional schedule. We are committed to providing a five-day in-school option because we know kids need to be in school to excel!
Unlike so many school districts across the country, NBAPS has a year of experience at keeping kids in school and managing the pandemic. Providing in-person instruction was a point of pride for our community last year. School districts from across the country have reached out and we have been happy to share our work with them in hopes that more students will have the opportunity to be in school.
We have been vigilant to collect local data to inform our decision making. Last year, providing the opportunity to be in school came with required protocols and mandates. For example, students that were identified as close contacts were required to quarantine. When reflecting on that mitigation strategy, our data showed that students identified as close contacts missed over 10,000 days of school which impacted learning! Furthermore, our data showed that less than one percent of students identified as “close contacts’’ tested positive.
This year, Minnesota school districts have been given guidance and the authority to make local decisions. We are working in consultation with local and regional public health officials to monitor COVID variants. Our summer programming data from operating at a Level One compels us to do all we can to keep kids in school. We are implementing a layered approach to COVID mitigation, and as COVID cases increase in our schools, mitigation strategies will increase, and we will move to higher levels on our Safe Learning Continuum.
NBAPS will continue to offer the Distance Learning Academy for any family with concerns about in-person education. The Distance Learning Academy will continue to provide a quality option for families as we seek to serve all of our families to the very best of our ability.
I am so thankful for our dedicated staff! The love for our students and the love for learning can be felt each and every day in our schools. I am energized and excited to move forward together!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.