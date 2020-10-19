The Members Cooperative Credit Union Board of Directors has selected Steve Ewers to serve as the organization’s next President/CEO, following the retirement of Tammy Heikkinen.
The board worked with the firm D. Hilton Associates Inc. to facilitate the process and are confident and enthusiastic in the selection of Ewers as CEO. Ewers has over 22 years of industry experience and most recently held the position of SVP, Chief Information Officer at University and State Employees Credit Union.
About his new role, Ewers shared, “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to lead such a prestigious organization and one for which I have a great deal of admiration. It’s an honor to be entrusted by the board, and I’m excited about serving Members Cooperative Credit Union’s membership and employees while fulfilling our greater vision and mission in the community.”
“We could not be more excited to welcome Mr. Ewers to Members Cooperative Credit Union.” said MCCU Board Chair Russ Salgy, “With Steve’s extensive industry experience and education, we feel confident we have selected the right person for the job. We look forward to watching the credit union continue to flourish under his leadership.”
Ewers will begin in his new role and will formally assume the duties of CEO in November. Retiring President/CEO Tammy Heikkinen will remain in the position until then to aid in a smooth transition. Under Heikkinen’s leadership, the credit union has grown to $907 million in assets and over 55,000 members, with 12 branch locations across the state of Minnesota.
