America’s Little Miss Organization is pleased to announce that Evie Droz has been selected to represent North Branch, Chisago County, in the state competition for the title “America’s Little Miss Minnesota.” Evie has won many titles in other pageants as well including runner up and Miss Congeniality.
Evie attends Sunrise Elementary in North Branch where she participates in basketball, camp seek and volunteers.
She has two older brothers, Ayden and Kingston, who attend North Branch Middle School and a younger sister Milania.
America’s Little Miss Organization is a “non-glitz” pageant that encourages young ladies to showcase their personalities from within.
In March 2020, Evie will join other contestants from across the state in the city of Bloomington. Contestants participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.
The winner of the America’s Little Miss-Minnesota, State Pageant, will receive many prizes, including many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson, and will represent Minnesota at America’s Little Miss national competition which will be held in the summer of 2020 in Orlando.
