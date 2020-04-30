Press release provided by Isanti County Public Health
The the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Isanti County has stayed low, and county officials emphasize the role all Isanti County residents have in continuing to limit the spread.
Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk explained the many ways Isanti County residents can help.
“A couple of things everyone can do include staying home when sick, washing your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face,” Caulk said. “Try to go to the store alone, rather than bringing your whole family. If you are able to, order your groceries for delivery or pick-up. And for those who are able to do more, donating and volunteering is much appreciated.”
Donations
Donations of personal protective equipment (PPE) and monetary donations are now being accepted by Isanti County. Contact Chad Struss (763-689-1644 or chad.struss@co.isanti.mn.us) for more information about current needs and the donation process.
Volunteers
“Volunteers are another valuable resource,” Health and Safety Coordinator Molly Wiemann said. “I’d like to encourage those who can to join the Medical Reserve Corps, also known as MRC. MRC volunteers include medical and public health professionals, as well as other community members without healthcare backgrounds. They help Isanti County prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies.”
MRC volunteers receive training in public health and emergency response. Volunteers are called upon to respond periodically. To volunteer with Isanti County, apply online https://www.mnresponds.org/agreement.php.
Additional steps everyone can take include:
• Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or sleeve, or a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands afterwards.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom or before eating.
• Avoid touching your face – especially your eyes, nose and mouth – with unwashed hands.
• Stay home if you have cold- or flu-like symptoms, for seven days after your illness onset or three days after your fever resolves without fever reducing medicine, and avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Isanti County Public Health has opened up a call center for local questions about COVID-19, and it is available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 763-689-4071. MDH has a public hotline (651-201-3920) that is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For the most up to date information about COVID-19, visit the Minnesota Department of Health www.health.state.mn.us or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/ websites. Follow Isanti County Public Health on Facebook and Instagram for local messages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.