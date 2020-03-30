Press release issued by the city of Cambridge
Many questions have arisen from the Governor’s stay at home order such as what is open and where can I go. We want to assure you that essential services are still being delivered by the City of Cambridge.
Have an emergency? Dial 911 and the police or fire will respond to your emergency. They will have on additional protective gear, but they will respond.
Our Utilities Division is working tirelessly as well to ensure a consistent water supply and to prevent sewer backups. Please remember, don’t flush baby wipes, “disposable” wipes, paper towels, or other non-compostable products.
Northbound Liquor will remain open Tuesday through Saturday and be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Extra precautions are being taken for the health and safety of customers and employees.
Building inspections will continue for critical construction projects.
Utility bills will still be mailed however, it may take some additional time to process payments due to the office being closed until April 10. The City has suspended water shut offs for non-payment until the COVID 19 emergency orders are suspended.
City parks are open. Please practice social distancing when using the parks. This may be a great time to get out and use the Cambridge-Isanti Bike Walk Trail or visit City Park to walk the trail. Walking outdoors is a great way to reduce stress and stay active. (Note: Playground structure surfaces are not disinfected.)
For updates you can always visit the city’s webpage at www.ci.cambridge.mn.us or the city’s Facebook page at Cambridge City Hall, Minnesota.
Please help out the Cambridge community and do your part. Stay home if possible and practice social distancing to reduce the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic. Together we can make the difference for those most at risk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.