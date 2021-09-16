Apple picking season is here and it’s time to enjoy crisp and juicy Minnesota grown apples. Local apples are bursting with flavor and they’re an excellent source of fiber, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, calcium, phosphorous, and potassium 3. That packs a punch!
Some popular Minnesota varieties are: the new favorite, First Kiss; SweeTango; Zestar!; Snowsweet; Frostbite; Honeygold; and the Minnesota classic, Honeycrisp.
Check out minnesotagrown.com/apples to find an orchard near you. It’s amazing how many there are. So grab your basket and enjoy a perfect fall day!
Here’s a delicious recipe to try with some of those fresh picked apples.
GRANDMA’S APPLE CAKE
•1-2/3 cups sugar
•2 large eggs, room temperature
•1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce
•2 tablespoons canola oil
•2 teaspoons vanilla extract
•2 cups all-purpose flour
•2 teaspoons baking soda
•2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
•3/4 teaspoon salt
•6 cups chopped, peeled tart apples
•1/2 cup chopped pecans
FROSTING:
•8 ounces cream cheese
•4 tablespoons butter, softened
•2 teaspoon vanilla extract
•2 cup confectioners’ sugar
Preheat oven to 350°. Coat 9”x13” baking pan with cooking spray.
In a large bowl, beat sugar, eggs, applesauce, oil and vanilla until well blended. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; gradually beat into sugar mixture. Fold in apples and pecans.
Transfer to prepared pan. Bake 35-40 minutes or until top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
In a small bowl, beat cream cheese, butter and vanilla until smooth. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar (mixture will be soft). Spread over cake. Refrigerate leftovers.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, Sept. 20: Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce and Salad.
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Pork Roast w/Mashed Potatoes & Gravy.
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Sloppy Joe’s w/JoJo Potatoes.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Chicken Broccoli Divan Casserole.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number, and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.