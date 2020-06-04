Press release provided by Chisago County Public Health
It could be easy enough to convince ourselves that flip-flop weather means we don’t need to be concerned with catching a respiratory illness, but when it comes to the coronavirus, that may not be the case. Research does tell us that restrictions on mass gatherings, and social distancing (staying six feet apart) are all strongly associated with slowing the spread even when outdoors.
Staying physically active and spending time outside is one of the best ways to keep your mind and body healthy. Public Health encourages spending time outdoors during this time and one of the best ways to do that is by visiting some of the beautiful parks and trails that Chisago County has to offer. Although, visitors are encouraged to follow these guidelines:
• Do not visit parks or trails if you feel sick. This includes fever, body aches, coughing, nasal congestion, runny nose and sore throat.
• Stay at least six feet apart from other park users not part of your household.
• Wash your hands immediately before and after visiting a park.
• Do not hang out at the park all day. Visit to walk, bike or roll, then return home.
• No group activities with people from outside your household.
Don’t just stop at exploring trails and parks during this time - especially when Chisago County has so many awesome outdoor amenities. Plan to bring water for your visit, water is off at the parks and when visiting a state park, vehicle permits can be purchased online.
For the latest information about COVID-19 in Chisago County, visit @ChisagoCountyPublicHealth on Facebook or the Chisago County COVID-19 Information page, https://www.chisagocounty.us/1144/COVID-19-Information.
