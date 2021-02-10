With a generous donation of $10,000 from Minneapolis-based ECMC Group’s philanthropic arm on behalf of North Branch Area High School graduate Adam Trampe, the North Branch Area Education Foundation (NBAEF) has created the Educator’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to help North Branch Area Public Schools staff pay for COVID-related expenses.
Through this program, NBAPS staff are eligible to receive reimbursement for COVID19-related expenses not otherwise covered by insurance or the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCR) for those faculty/staff diagnosed with COVID-19. Grant funds could also be used for faculty/staff personal protective equipment purchased for school use but not covered by district funds, faculty/staff distance-learning/remote-learning related expenses not covered by district funds, and support for staff members missing work due to children in quarantine.
Grant applications are limited to a maximum of $500 per staff member to ensure funds are available widely. Grants will continue to be available until the funds are depleted.
“We are so grateful for the generous donation provided by Adam and ECMC Group, and the willingness of the North Branch Area Education Foundation for overseeing this opportunity,” said North Branch Area Public Schools Superintendent Sara Paul. “Staff have faced many challenges this school year, and it is wonderful to know this support exists for those in need.”
Trampe, who is vice president of Compliance and Enterprise Risk Management at ECMC Group, helped fund the initiative through a program under which ECMC Group leadership may designate mission-aligned charitable causes for directed ECMC Foundation grants.
“While ECMC has supported NBAEF in the past, this year we really wanted to identify and attack a specific need related to the upheaval that COVID-19 has created; and to do it in a way that honors and respects the extra work and sacrifices that faculty and staff are dealing with,” Trampe said.
About ECMC Group
ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation with a mission to help students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies provide financial tools and services, nonprofit career education and funding for innovative programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.